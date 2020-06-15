Food delivery driver inspires netizens for helping homeless

MOALBOAL, CEBU — A food delivery driver is inspiring netizens after he was seen helping a homeless kid and old man along Jones Avenue in Cebu City.

Facebook netizen Edison A. Balô from Barangay Lahug, spotted the still unidentified food delivery driver in the act of giving food to the the kid and the old man.

The 23-year-old Balô then uploaded the story of kindness in his Facebook timeline on June 12, 2020, the day when country commemorated the 122nd anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence.

“A good citizen and a food delivery driver gave food to the homeless kid and to her guardian across Jones Ave. St.,” the post reads.

“Base sa akong nahibaw-an gi-abandon ang bata sa iyang mama. Nya iya nalang guardian maoy nag atiman niya despite sa kalisod sa panahon,” the post added.

(Based on what I know, the child was abandoned by her mother. And so it’s the guardian who’s taking care of her despite the tough times.)

Balô said he was on his way to his workplace when he saw the driver who offered some food for the two.

He said he became emotional when he witnessed what the driver did.

While he couldn’t help since he only had P30 in his wallet at that time, Balô said he knew the least he could do was share the story online.

Indeed, the act of kindness shared by Balô was appreciated by many netizens.

Rean Kyle Gomez Cabellero shared the post with a caption, “It’s better to give than to receive.” Earl Brion Dublin also shared the post, “Salute jud kaayo ko nimo lods.”

Balô, though, wasn’t able to get the name of the driver.

But whoever he is, he sure is an instrument of love. /bmjo