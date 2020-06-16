Palace won’t allow more people to attend Mass

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the government would still consider health above all amid the new coronavirus health crisis after a Catholic Church official appealed for looser restrictions on religious activities.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo had called on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) to classify religious activities as essential services so that more people could attend mass in person.

The IATF earlier decided against allowing large religious gatherings. Roque said many people do want to attend Mass. “But we are taking care of everybody’s health,” he said.