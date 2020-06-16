364 new infections boost PH’s COVID-19 cases to 26,781 as 301 more recover

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases jumped to 26,781 on Tuesday after the Department of Health (DOH) announced 364 new infections.

Of the new cases, 249 were “fresh” or those patients whose test results were released within the last three days while 115 cases were “late.”

DOH also reported that 301 more patients defeated the viral illness. This is the highest single-day increase in recoveries, topping Monday’s tally of 298.

The total recoveries in the Philippines now stand at 6,552.

Meanwhile, five additional fatalities raised the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,103 as of June 16.

The government on Monday night opted to maintain the relaxed coronavirus lockdown nationwide but has put Cebu City and Talisay City under strict quarantine measures following a surge in coronavirus infections there.

Experts from the University of the Philippines earlier warned that the number of coronavirus cases in the country could shoot up to 40,000 by the end of June as the country is still experiencing “significant” community transmission of the disease over four months since it was first reported in the country.

Worldwide, there are currently over 8 million people who contract SARS-CoV-2 – the new coronavirus that causes the potentially deadly respiratory ailment COVID-19.

