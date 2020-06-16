Men in possession with illegal drugs, firearms, grenade arrested in Naga City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three men who were found in possession of illegal drugs, firearms, and grenade were arrested by the Second Provincial Mobile Force Company (2ndPMFC) in Barangay Colon, Naga City, Cebu at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Police Major Dave Mahilum, head of the 2nd PMFC, said that they ran into the men by chance as their original purpose of going to the area was to serve a warrant of arrest for murder on a certain Danny Calago Tapilot, who was said to be hiding in the same barangay where the suspects were arrested.

The men was identified as Jerson Gunayan Gumade, 31; Ryan Paul Canicon Malay, 35; and Leonilo Gunayan Gumade, 43. All were from the said village.

According to Mahilum, while they were entering the area, the policemen were able to spot the three men outside a house carrying a firearm and a grenade.

When the police approached the men, the tried to escape by entering one of the houses in the village but policemen caught up on them.

Upon frisking, the police found 11 small sachets of suspected shabu, a .45 caliber pistol, one hand grenade, and live ammunition.

Mahilum said that the three men are now currently detained in Naga City Police Station pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act, RA 10591 or the law on firearms and ammunitions and RA 9516 or the law on explosives. /bmjo