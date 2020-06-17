Talisay City has five new cases, seven recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City reported five new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and seven recoveries on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, said the patients are from Barangays Pooc, Bulacao, San Roque, and Looc. All of them are women.

Two patients were recorded in Barangay Bulacao, one of them a 44-year-old woman who is asymptomatic.

She was swabbed at the Talisay City District Hospital and is now quarantined in a facility.

The other case in Barangay Bulacao is a 47-year-old woman who was admitted at the TDH for severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

A 27-year-old health worker who also proved positive for COVID-19 is from Barangay Lagtang. She was swabbed on June 14, 2020 and is now being quarantined in a hospital facility.

The case in Barangay San Roque is a 55-year-old woman, who was admitted to a hospital in Cebu City on June 16, 2020 due to difficulty in breathing, cough, and fever.

She died on the same day and was cremated shortly after. Her family is now under quarantine.

The last case is a 36-year-old mother from Barangay Pooc who gave birth at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH).

She is now among the seven women who recently gave birth in the city to have contracted the disease.

Gullas said that he decided to post details of the cases as per the request of the Talisay constituents.

He previously said that he will stop posting details because these may have placed a spotlight on the city prompting the Interagency Task Force to place the city under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ.)

“To be honest I decided to stop yesterday reporting because I was told that saying all the positive cases might put a spotlight in Talisay for increasing cases. But after sa gi post yesterday, murag gusto man gyud mo ug details,” said the mayor.

The city now has a total of 131 cases, but only 61 are active. The city has 50 recoveries after the latest seven additions for a recovery rate of 38.1 percent and 20 deaths or a mortality rate of 15.3 percent.

All related deaths in the city are over the age of 50 with comorbidities. /bmjo