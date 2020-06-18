Supermarket worker, brgy official, health worker among 8 new cases in Naga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A supermarket worker, a barangay official, and a health worker are among the eight new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Naga City, Cebu, as of Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020.

According to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong, the supermarket employee, a 34-year-old woman from Purok Tabay, Barangay Inayagan, works in an establishment in Minglanilla town, where another employee earlier tested positive for the virus.

She has been under home isolation since June 13 as she was earlier tagged as a suspect case.

Meanwhile, Chiong said the barangay official who has tested positive for COVID-19 is a 67-year-old woman from Purok Relocation in Barangay Tinaan. Chiong, however, did not specify the position of the patient.

Also among the eight new cases is a 36-year-old health care worker from Barangay South Poblacion.

Chiong said the patient works in a hospital in Cebu City and is currently confined to a hospital here. Two of his family members are now under home isolation.

Chiong also reported that three of the close contacts of the City Hall employee of Naga City, who is tagged as PN 07, also tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient includes PN 07’s sister, brother-in-law, and nephew.

The sixth and seventh new patients of Naga City, on the other hand, passed away before their test results were released.

Among the two is a 26-year-old male resident of San Isidro Talisay, who wanted to go home to his family in Barangay Tagjaguimit in Naga.

According to Chiong’s report, the patient was admitted at the Talisay District Hospital on June 14 because of pneumonia. The patient signed a waiver for his release against medical advise as he wanted to go home to Tagjaguimit, where his parents reside.

“On his way to Tagjaguimit, naglain ang iyang lawas mao nga nideretso sa VMCH (Vicente Mendiola Center for Health) Infirmary,” Chiong said.

The patient was swabbed at the infirmary on June 15 and passed away on June 16. He did not make it home.

The second deceased patient in the city is a 68-year-old man who was admitted to a private hospital in the Naga City where he was swabbed last June 15. He expired on the same day and his results returned positive on Wednesday, June 17.

On the other hand, the city also reported that their first COVID-19 case, the health worker from Barangay Tuyan tagged as PN 01, has already rendered a second PCR negative and is considered as a recovered patient. PN 01 is due for release today, June 18. /bmjo