Sharon Cuneta: ‘Di po tanga o boba ang kahit sinong anak namin’

MANILA, Philippines — “Di po boba o tanga ang kahit sinong anak namin (No one among our children is dumb or ignorant).”

These were the words that Megastar Sharon Cuneta heaved on social media Thursday, describing all her children as she expressed how proud she is of daughter Frankie Pangilinan after the latter spoke out against rape victim-blaming.

“Lahat sila mula kay KC, Miel at Miguel ay palaban basta nasa katwiran,” Cuneta, proud mother of four children, said in an Instagram post.

(All of them, from KC, Miel and Miguel, are all tough in the right place.)

Cuneta also backed Frankie’s stance on rape victim-blaming, saying: “Ang sinasabi lang ng anak ko ay hindi dapat ibinibintang sa kasuotan ng sinumang babae ang pangaabuso o panggagahasa sa kanya. Kahit balot na balot sa winter clothes ang babae sa ibang bansa, nagagahasa pa rin.”

(What my daughter was saying was women shouldn’t be blamed for the clothes that they wear after they have bee abused. Even if they wear winter clothes in other countries, they still get raped.)

“At ‘di naman tumataas ang statistics ng rape cases ‘pag summer lang at mas konti ang nakabalot na suot ng mga babae kundi all-year round halos pantay lang kahit sa lugar na may four seasons lang nakatira. ‘Yun lang,” she added.

(And the statistics in rape cases do not rise during summer and decrease during seasons where women are fully-clothed, but the numbers are the same all-year-round, even in places where four seasons occur.)

Frankie spurred a major discussion on Twitter after she fired back at TV host Ben Tulfo for blaming women for being sexually abused.

Cuneta, in a light moment, expressed hope that Frankie will find a man who will love and care for her, adding that she hopes her daughter will giver her grandchildren.

The singer-actress likewise encouraged the public to read stories of women who have been abused on Twitter, with the hashtag #hijaako.

“Wala pong nais na awayin si Kakie,” the singer-actress then said in her daughter’s defense.

(Kakie does not want to have a fight with anyone.)

“Pero ipaglalaban niya ang mga babaeng binabaligtad pa kahit sila na ang nabiktima at nagdurusa. Anak po ‘yan ni Kiko,” she added.

(But she will fight for women, even if they have already been suffering or abused. She is Kiko’s daughter.)

“Pero tandaan niyo – ANAK KO RIN SIYA. Malakas ang lahing Katipunera (mga Lola ko) at Guerilla (Tatay ko) ang nasa dugo namin.”

“Wala kaming inuurungan basta tama ang pinaglalaban. I am proud that Kakie is my daughter,” Cuneta also said.(But you must remember — She is my daughter too. Our Katipunera (from my grandmother’s side) and Guerilla (from my grandfather’s side) genes are in our blood.)

(We do not back down as long as what we fight for is right. I am proud that Kakie is my daughter.)

KGA