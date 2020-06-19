Año denies reports entire Central Visayas on ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday clarified that the whole Central Visayas was not placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), saying that only Cebu City is on a strict coronavirus lockdown.

“Hindi yan totoo. Cebu City lang ang under ECQ, at Talisay City ng Cebu province ang nasa MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine),” Año, vice chairman of Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), told dzBB when asked about reports of imposing ECQ in Central Visayas.

(That is not true. Cebu City is the only area under ECQ and Talisay City of Cebu province is on MECQ.)

Año also noted that some areas in Central Visayas were effective in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maganda naman pag-manage sa areas dito sa Central Visayas. Ang iba diyan pwede nating gawing MGCQ katulad ng Bohol. Pero mas gusto nilang (Bohol) gawing GCQ dahil gusto nilang i-manage nang husto ang pag-control nang pagpasok ng mga tao,” Año said.

(They’re doing well in terms of management in areas there in Central Visayas. Some can be placed under GCQ such as Bohol but the local government wants it to remain under GCQ because they want to control the entry of people.)

President Rodrigo Duterte has again placed Cebu City under ECQ starting June 16 until June 30 due to a high rate of coronavirus disease cases.

Talisay City in Cebu province was also placed under MECQ until June 30 due to increasing cases of COVID-19.