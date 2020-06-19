Former Cebu City Mayor Solon passes away at 88

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dr. Florentino Sanico Solon, commonly referred to as the “Father of Nutrition” due to his contributions to health and nutrition in the country, and a former mayor of Cebu City has passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 88.

Under Solon’s administration as Cebu City mayor, the Sinulog Festival gained nationwide recognition, paving the way to the grandest festival in the Philippines still celebrated today.

Solon was Cebu City mayor from 1978 to 1983.

His career as a nutritionist resulted to many nutrition programs in the national government especially during his term as a deputy minister for Health in 1983 to 1986.

Aside from that he was also the executive director of the Nutrition Center Philippines in 1974.

His family said he died peacefully and had joined the creator at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday./dbs