4 UV cagers remain stranded in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Green Lancers team captain Ted Saga has not seen his family in Negros Oriental for three months now.

Saga has been stranded in Cebu City with the implementation of travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Naabtan sa cancel sa byahe. Mouli najud unta mi nya gideclare naman nga di na pwede so wa mi mabuhat,” the Tanjay-native told CDN Digital.

(My trip was canceled. I was already preparing to go home when the suspension of trips was announced and there is nothing more than I can do about it.)

Until sea travels are allowed to resume again, Saga said he will have to remain at the University of the Visayas (UV) dormitory.

Like Saga, three other non-Cebuano Green Lancers -Melvin Butohan of Zamboanga del Sur, Michael Maestre of Samar, and their African import Lass Coulibaly – are also stranded in Cebu City.

Butohan and Coulibaly are currently staying at the university’s dormitory in downtown Cebu City with Saga while Maestre is staying in his apartment unit.

Shooting practices

While stranded in Cebu, the four said that they spend most of their time practicing their shooting skills and training at the UV gym as per advice of head coach Gary Cortes.

The Green Lancers are looking forward to regaining the championship crowd which they lost to the Southwestern University Cobras in the 19th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) basketball tournament.

CESAFI has earlier announced the cancellation of games in their 20th season to avoid the risk of infection.

“Pwede ragyud kayo sila makaworkout diha sa sulod sa UV gym. Pwede pud sila makashooting. Tag isa lang ka ring para ma observe ang social distancing,” Cortes said.

(They can always workout while at the UV gym. They can always practice their shooting. They just have to use one ring each to observe social distancing.)

Cortes said that he also discourages the four to go out unless to purchase essentials like food.

“They are not allowed to go out unless needed. Palit og food kung ma hutdan and make sure nga dili guyed mo sagol sa kadaghanan (They go out to buy food and are always reminded to make sure that they do not join huge crowds).”

His players, Cortes said, are getting relief goods from the school. He also gave them the relief goods which he received from CESAFI to make sure that they are well fed.

Healthy

Cortes said that he is always in touch with his players to make sure that they remain safe and healthy while they are away from their respective families.

“Murag madugay pa siguro kay dili gyud ni sila nako pasubayon sa kadaghanan pagpauli kung mabalik na puhon ang public transportation,” he told CDN Digital

(I think it’s going to take some time before they will be allowed to leave Cebu even if sea transport will already resume operations because I not allow them to crowd with other commuters.)

If given the opportunity to travel, Saga said that he would already want to go home to his family in Tanjay.

“Kaulion najud mi kay lisud ning ingon ani nga layo kas imo family. Okay ra if normal day pero this time lami najud iuli province,” he said.

(The four of us have all been wanting to go home because it is very difficult when you are away from your family. It would have been tolerable for us under normal circumstances but it is very different now that we are under a pandemic.)

While he waits for the resumption of travels, Saga said that he constantly communicates with his family in Tanjay.

He also adheres to COVID-19 guidelines imposed by the Cebu City government like the need to stay at home to avoid getting the infection.

“I’m always washing my hands and taking vitamins,” he added. / dcb