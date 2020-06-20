Cebu Barter Community suspends barter operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Barter Community (CBC) is doing its share to help the Cebu City government in battling the COVID crisis by suspending their operations while the city is still under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Bong Abela, one of the admins of the page, sent an official statement to CDN Digital about the suspension of their operations.

“From the beginning, the admins of CBC have been very clear that our number one priority is the safety of our members. Agi sa pag supporta sa mando sa atong gobyerno, we have decided to suspend all bartering activities, starting June 16, while we are placed again under ECQ. This is CBC’s way of helping our city to recover from this pandemic ug pagmatoud that we truly heal as one,” said Abela.

(From the beginning, the admins of CBC have been very clear that our number one priority is the safety of our members. As our way to support the order of the local government, we have decided to suspend all bartering activities starting June 16 while we are placed again under ECQ. This is CBC’s way of helping our city to recover from this pandemic and to prove that we truly heal as one.)

Abela said that they decided to suspend their operations this time because of the fact that the city had yet been again placed under ECQ which was quite alarming already.

“CBC is really there to connect and make a call to heal as one. I think we really need to act in wisdom and understanding already because this is already the second ECQ,” he said.

Even with the suspension of CBC’s operations, members seem to have been very accepting of the admins’ decision in looking out for the safety of their members and the delivery personnel as well.

Members like Karla Bautisita-Siao expressed her support with the admins’ decision by saying, “ Yeah, good decision. Should we wait lifting of ECQ na lang.”

Mary Therese Rigor also commended the decision and said, “Yes, this is a very good decision. I salute you all admins.”

On the other hand, Daphne Juenzan, the mother who was able to recieve a laptop from another member of CBC, said that she was a bit sad of the suspension but she understood the admins’ decision.

“Sad kaayu, kay murag nawad-an ug avenue nga moreach out sa mga katawhan ba sama nako,” she said.

(It is sad because if feels like the public like me have lost an avenue to reach out.)

The duration of CBC’s suspension has yet to be announced as the admins would want to wait until the coast is clear and be safe for barters again.

But for now, CBC has kept the page active with the TikTok dance challenge that they have organized for father’s day.

Members are encouraged to send in their TikTok dance challenge with their dads with the hashtag #CBCFathersDay. /dbs