PRO-7 chief: More safety measures to protect cops from virus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be more safety procedures will be implemented for Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) policemen to strictly follow.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, said that the most effective way to fight the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among the policemen would be to follow the health procedures which had already been applied to the stations under PRO-7.

However, the growing number of COVID-19 among officers prompted Ferro to come up with more safety standards that would be followed.

Ferro said that the basic health protocols would still be in effect such as the compulsory wearing of face masks among personnel, observance of social distancing and constant disinfection in the offices, but these protocols would be boosted in terms of supply and supervision for the disinfection.

Other additional measures like defogging would also be implemented and change in operation plans when it would come to arresting criminals.

“We will increase the preventive measures… we will increase our safety procedures,” said Ferro.

As of June 20, 2020, there are about 40 total cases of COVID-19 positive PRO-7 policemen./dbs