Four towns, one city report 1 new COVID case on June 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four towns and one component city in Cebu province each reported one new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday, June 20.

The towns of Badian, Carmen, Daanbantayan, and Toledo City announced that they each documented one additional COVID-19 patient as of 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The patients from Carmen and Daanbantayan both went to hospitals in Cebu City to seek dialysis treatment and undergo brain surgery respectively, posts from the towns’ local government units showed.

They are now being treated in different private hospitals in the city, the posts added.

It was also reported that both new COVID-19 patients from these two municipalities belonging to Cebu province’s northern portions recently showed symptoms of the disease after their treatment and operation and that their laboratory results came out last June 18.

Meanwhile, in the southern parts of Cebu province, Badian, a third-class municipality located approximately 120 kilometers southwest of the capital, reported its second COVID-19 case.

Local officials in Badian announced on Saturday that their new coronavirus patient is a 39-year-old male frontline worker employed in a private hospital in Mandaue City.

After experiencing signs of the disease, including diarrhea, last June 12, the rural health unit of Badian extracted swab samples from him. The patient’s laboratory results, officials said, came out on Saturday.

“Today, the patient is currently in a stable condition and has just been transferred to the Badian Quarantine Facility for isolation and monitoring. The Contract Tracing Team was immediately activated and currently verifying individuals who came in contact with the confirmed case,” they said.

Toledo City also reported one additional COVID-19 case, and the patient – a 21-year-old male from Sitio Tisa, Barangay Sangi – is a close contact of a previously confirmed case in the city.

Referred to as CC8, the patient is Toledo City’s eighth COVID-19 case.

“Walay lain gipamati si CC8 o asymptomatic hangtod karong panahona (CC8 is asymptomatic which means he is not showing any symptoms right now),” read the post from Toledo City’s Public Information Office (PIO). /dbs

