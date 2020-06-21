Pagasa: Today is 2020’s longest day in PH

MANILA, Philippines — This Sunday, June 21, 2020, is the longest day in the country due to the summer solstice.

Daytimes hours are longest during the summer solstice, with this Sunday’s day hours starting at 5:44 a.m., according to the astronomical diary of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)

During this astronomical event, the sun attains its greatest declination of +23.5 degrees and passes directly overhead at noon for all observers at latitude 23.5 degrees north, which is known as the Tropic of Cancer.

“This event marks the start of the apparent southward movement of the sun in the ecliptic,” said Pagasa.

Aside from the summer solstice, a partial solar eclipse will also take place and be visible in many parts of the Philippines on Father’s Day, with the northernmost areas in Luzon having the best views.

Read: Partial solar eclipse visible in parts of PH on June 21 – Pagasa