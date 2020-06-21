Police execs’ Father’s Day gift to abandoned siblings: A house, scholarship

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What better way should Father’s Day be celebrated than at home with your family and children with some cakes and other delicious food for this very special occasion? Apparently, it is not the only best way to celebrate this special day for all the fathers out there.

For Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director; and Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief, the best way for them to spend Father’s Day, is to turn over a newly built house to seven siblings in Sitio North Guinabasan, Barangay Tubigagmanok, Asturias, Cebu.

You heard it right, two high-ranking police officials in PRO-7 just turned over a house to children known as the Bejano Siblings on this day, June 21, 2020.

The surprise gets even better as Ferro and Mariano announced that when classes start, the seven siblings’ education will be taken care of by the CCPO’s “Adopt a Family” program. This would mean that the siblings would no longer need to worry if they would be able to finish school.

The Bejano siblings

The Bejano siblings’ story was posted online weeks ago, and this went viral online. Their story reached the police; and thus, led to the turning over of the house and assurance of scholarship.

According to Colonel Mariano, the siblings have been through the month without their parents after their mother left them right when their father was jailed for an illegal drugs case last month.

“They were already staying with their grandmother for the time being,” said Mariano.

Mariano said that when the post circulated online, the wife of General Ferro asked him if there was any way to help the children which Colonel Mariano said they were able to also consider.

In a few days, Mariano said they were able to come up with building the siblings their own home just beside the one owned by their grandmother after Asturias police visited the area and concluded that the house they were currently staying on was too small for the family.

Mariano said that with several people willing to help, the house project for the siblings was started immediately.

In time for Father’s day, Mariano said the house was finished.

What the police could give

Mariano said that the house and scholarship for the siblings were the PRO-7, CPPO and other private individual’s gift for the children on Father’s day.

He said that may their actions alleviate a little the sadness that the siblings suffered and which brought by the hardships of life and the their parents’ leaving them.

Mariano said that as long as they would have something to give, they would continue to help.

This Father’s Day, each one has their own ways to celebrate them, be it with their family or friends or serving the community in the frontlines especially in this time of health crisis.

But one thing is certain, some occasions like Father’s Day, can bring out the kindest actions of some people./dbs