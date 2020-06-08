Asturias kids in better condition after receiving help from netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Once again, social media proved to be a powerful tool to help those in need.

Just shortly after the story of kids from Asturias, Cebu who were allegedly left by their mother got out on Facebook recently, help from netizens came flooding for these little ones in the northwestern town of Cebu.

CDN Digital ran an article about these seven kids, whose names are withheld since they are still minors with ages ranging from one to 14 years old, last June 2, 2020 with the help of John Ariel Adolfo.

Read: Kids left by mom in Asturias get help from netizens

Adolfo is the person behind the FB page, “The Voice of Asturias.” He shared with CDN Digital the kids’ situation after the their aunt sought help from the FB page.

Help came when he initially shared the story of the kids on his FB page. But it hasn’t stopped there as essentials continued to pour in for the siblings.

“Lipay kaayo nga daghan nang hatag og para sa mga bata. Mag lisod pa gani mi og kuha sa mga tabang gikan gyud sa syudad,” he said.

(I’m happy that a lot sent help for these kids. We even have a hard time getting some of the goods from the city.)

“Pero karon, mas maayo na ilang kahimtang,” he added.

(But now, their situation is better than before.)

It can be recalled that these seven kids were allegedly left by their mom, who, according to their aunt, eloped with her boyfriend last April.

Adolfo said that a lot of grocery items, vitamins, and some financial help were given to the kids and the family of the aunt–the sister of the kids’ father.

“Daghan na kaayo silag mga donations. Si Josias Peñalosa, councilor sa Poblacion Asturias, kay ni sponsor sa pedia sa mga bata check up tanan,” he added.

(They have received a lot of donations. Josias Peñalosa, a councilor in Poblacion Asturias, even sponsored the kids’ medical check up.)

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the kids were able to visit a pediatrician in town with the help of the councilor and Dr. Stella Marie Atamosa.

“[All expenses were] waived, kudos to both of you!” Adolfo posted on his FB page.

Adolfo said the kids are now in better hands and receiving better care, thanks to all those who extended their help. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help of social media. /bmjo