Policeman, 3 others nabbed for ‘tigbakay’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman and three other neighbors were arrested by the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) Visayas Field unit, after they were caught organizing an illegal cockfighting activity or “tigbakay” in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at past 2 p.m. today, June 21, 2020.

Police Captain Sigmund Freud Cruz of the IMEG identified the arrested policeman as Police Staff Sergeant Charlito Tinoy, who was previously assigned to the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB).

The three others arrested were Jojo Ombos Mainit, 35; Frederick Jacalan Vosotros, and Lando Sabanal Calumba, 49.

According to Cruz, they received a complaint against Tinoy, who was recently organizing an illegal cockfighting activity or “tigbakay” in his area of residence.

Cruz said that when they responded to the area, they were able to catch Tinoy and three others engaged in the illegal cockfighting activity.

Cruz further said that Tinoy had an ongoing administrative case and was currently assigned in the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (RPHAU) after he was caught last March 10 for organizing betting on “swertres”.

A case for violation of Presidential Decree 449 or the Illegal Cockfighting Act and violation on the enhanced community quarantine guidelines (ECQ) are being prepared to be filed against the suspects./dbs