LOOK: Solar eclipse provides spectacle for families on Father’s Day

By: Gabriel Pabico Lalu - INQUIRER.net June 22,2020 - 06:36 AM

INQUIRER PHOTO / RICHARD REYES

MANILA, Philippines – The solar eclipse — which was partially visible in the country — has provided a visual spectacle for some families celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, despite the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Photos taken by Philippine Daily Inquirer photographers  Niño Jesus Orbeta and Richard Reyes showed the moon moving into the sun’s spot in the sky, even with clouds hovering their lines of sight.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the northern provinces of the country will get a good look at the eclipse, as the sun’s surface may be obscured by the moon’s shadow as much as 91 percent in these areas.

The ring of fire solar eclipse has also thrilled viewers in Africa and Asia, as the annular eclipse left a thin ring of the solar disc still visible.

The annular solar eclipse during Father’s Day, June 21, 2020. Photo taken in Makati City. INQUIRER PHOTO/NIÑO ORBETA

READ: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse thrills skywatchers in Africa, Asia

