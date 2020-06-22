E-Patrol Mobile Service now in Badian

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The E-Patrol Mobile Service of the Land and Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is now ready to serve its clients in Badian town, southwestern Cebu starting Monday, June 22, 2020.

The Epatrol Mobile Service will be stationed at the covered court in Barangay Malhiao from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Services include the renewal of the student’s permit, license, and MV registration.

For the renewal of student’s permit, the requirements are:

-Original PSA/NSO birth certificate

-Marriage certificate for married women

-A medical certificate, with a fee of P 317.63.

Requirements for the renewal of driver’s licenses are:

-Non-professional or professional ID,

-Medical certificate

-Undergone drug test.

-P652.63 for advance renewal, P727.63 for one day to a year, and P802.63 for one year to two years after the registration has expired.

Requirements for renewal of motor vehicle registrations are as follows:

Photocopy of OR/CR

– Insurance

– Emission Testing

– MVIS

Fees will be based on what type of vehicle will be registered.

The E-Patrol Mobile Service has not yet announced until when their operations in Badian will be. But LTO-7 is reminding everyone that they do not operate on the weekends and during holidays.

Prior to Badian, the E-Patrol was in the town of Tuburan in northwestern Cebu. /bmjo