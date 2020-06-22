Mandaue City Admin Office to be disinfected after employee tests positive

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Mandaue City Administrator’s Office was scheduled to be decontaminated on Monday, June 22, 2020, according to a post by City Administrator Atty. Jamaal Calipayan.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Calipayan said the employee who was positive remains asymptomatic and has now been transferred at the Mandaue City Central Isolation Center.

“Thus, in compliance with existing protocols, City Administrator’s Office is undergoing decontamination procedures,” Calipayan’s post read.

And since all of the employees of the city admin had close contact with the patient, they are now all considered first-generation contacts and are subjected to a 14-day home quarantine or isolation.

“All close contact employees shall now undergo strict home isolation for 14 days from the last contact of the COVID-19 positive case. During this period, any employee undergoing isolation, who shall exhibit symptoms shall immediately be scheduled for RT-PCR test and medical interventions shall follow,” posted Calipayan.

As of Monday afternoon, Calipayan reported that all first-generation contacts are still asymptomatic.

Those individuals who have been in close contact with any of the city admin employees are also considered second-generation contacts and are now advised to take precautionary measures and practice health protocols.

“Following these events, the City Administrator’s Office shall be designating an officer-in-charge and a skeletal receiving section. However, the usual processes of the office shall be halted momentarily until we will be cleared to return-to-work by the proper authorities,” he wrote. /bmjo