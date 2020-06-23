John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna help spread the word: Stay home, wear face mask properly

MOALBOAL, CEBU — As the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases continue to soar in Cebu, celebrities John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna have stepped up to help remind the public to follow proper health protocols amid the pandemic.

In a 32-second video uploaded at UP Medical Alumni Society of Cebu’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Cruz, who was speaking in Cebuano, encouraged people to wear face mask, stay home, and observe social distancing.

Naa pa ta second chance.Naay paglaum.Kita ang paglaum.Thank you Mr. John Lloyd Cruz ❤️❤️❤️#TheresHope #kaypinanggataka Posted by UPMAS Cebu on Monday, June 22, 2020

“Ako man guilty usahay pero sugod karun wa nay rason. No more excuses,” he said.

(Even me, I’m guilty sometimes but from now on, no more reason. No more excuses.)

The award-winning actor also said in the video that there is hope in this times of crisis.

“Naay paglaum, kita ang paglaum,” he said.

(There is hope, we are the hope.)

Meanwhile, in a separate clip uploaded on June 22, 2020, actress and model Ellen Adarna made a short tutorial on how to properly wear a face mask.

“Musuot ko ug mask.Tungod kay pinangga taka. “- Ms. Ellen Adarna Posted by UPMAS Cebu on Monday, June 22, 2020

“Dae, tungod kay panangga takaw, ako magsuot og face mask,” Adarna said.

(Dae, because I care for you, I will wear a face mask.)

In the video, Adarna also kept remind the importance of handwashing to prevent the spread of the virus. /bmjo