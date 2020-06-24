‘Barter to Share’ FB group aims to help those affected by COVID-19

Cebu City, Philippines–Staying true to the goal “We Heal as One,” the Facebook Group “Barter to Share” (BTS) is encouraging the community to donate essential goods in exchange for sweet treats.

Entrepreneur Adrian Diongzon told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that the main goal with BTS is to involve the community in helping those who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We try to encourage the community to help one another with through BTS, because it is through helping each other [that we can survive this],” said Diongzon.

According to Diongzon, through the Facebook Group, people can give canned goods and rice in exchange for food or drinks from his businesses.

These essentials will then be given to a chosen beneficiary, particularly those affected by the pandemic.

He said five canned goods of any brand will be exchanged for one D’Brea Grande Milk Tea or five kilos of rice can be bartered for an Oppa’s Kitchen Meal and one Milk Tea.

Besides canned goods and rice, BTS also accepts noodles, other essentials and face masks.

“Among beneficiary, for now, is a community in Mabolo, [those who were affected by the] no work no pay,” he said.

Diongzon encourages donors to donate food with a long shelf life.

The group was launched last Friday, June 19, 2020, and it has already gathered 292 members.

“So far ok we are doing okay. We try to schedule [those who want to] donate,” he said.

From Monday to Wednesday, Diongzon would schedule those who message the online group and plot his route down before they do their pick-up and delivery on Thursday.

“Gi schedule lang gyud namo so that smooth ra among process and we try to also keep our food fresh,” he said.

(We made a schedule so that the process is smooth and we try to also keep our food fresh.)

For those who want to donate, you can message Barter to Share on Facebook and join their community to be able to help in this time of crisis. /bmjo