Mandaue City’s COVID cases now at 645

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Mandaue City now has a total of 645 recorded cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 with the addition of 18 new cases on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Of the 645 cases, 441 remain as active cases of the infection. The city also has 187 recoveries and 17 deaths.

In a Facebook post, the City Public Information Office (PIO) said that the city’s 18 new cases come from Barangays Basak – 3, Cambaro – 2, Subangdaku – 2, Alang-Alang – 2, Paknaan – 2, Tabok -1, Casili – 1, Bakilid – 1, Cubacub – 1, Tipolo – 1, Banilad – 1, and Mantuyong – 1.

Of the new cases, the youngest was a 10-year-old boy from Barangay Casili while the oldest was a 77-year-old man from Zone Sayote in Barangay Paknaan.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of writing,” the advisory said./ dcb