Lacson says he’s open to amendments in anti-terror bill once enacted into law

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Wednesday said that the Senate is open to introducing amendments to the anti-terror bill once it is enacted into law.

“Definitely. We can introduce amendments or further amend the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 once it is enacted into law,” Lacson, who is one of the principal authors of the Senate version of the bill, said in a webinar organized by the Management Association of the Philippines.

“Nothing can prevent a senator or congressman to file a bill to amend, immediately upon its effectivity,” he added.

The anti-terror bill, which is now up for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature, has been met with widespread opposition from various groups who fear that the measure could spur human rights violations, as well as suppress dissent against the government.

Lacson said that if anybody wants to file for amendments to the measure, he and his colleagues are open to them.

However, he did not concede to the concern of various groups that the measure has “constitutional infirmities.”

“If somebody wants to file, we’re open to further improving without admitting there are constitutional infirmities,” he said.

“If the purpose is to further enhance the measure by way of its implementation and the safeguards, then we’re willing, we’re open to that,” he added.