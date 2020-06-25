5 BFP Consolacion personnel negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five of the 15 personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Consolacion, which is now under a lockdown, yielded negative results for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The 15 fire personnel were swabbed last Saturday, June 20, 2020, or two days since the station had been under lockdown after one of its personnel tested positive for the virus.

Fire Officer 2 Stephen Lada of BFP Consolacion said the remaining 10 personnel who were waiting for their COVID-19 test results continued to be quarantined in an area in the fire station.

Lada said none of them were exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

The five personnel whose negative test results were already released, on the other hand, also continued to be under quarantine in a separate quarter in the fire station.

According to a report of the Consolacion town, Mayor Joannes Alegado urged the BFP personnel to still complete their 14-day quarantine as an extra precaution.

“Gusto gayud nga masiguro ni Mayor Alegado nga luwas ang mga personnel ug dili kini makatakod sa uban ug malikayan ang pagkuyanap sa maong virus,” the LGU said.

(The mayor wanted to be sure that the BFP personnel were on good health and would not infect others and to stop the spread of the virus.)

While the fire station is under lockdown, Lada said BFP Consolacion would forward to the Provincial Fire Marshall in case there would be fire alarms within their jurisdiction.

Aside from Consolacion, the BFP in Cordova on Mactan Island is also under a lockdown after seven of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

While the fire station in Cordova is under lockdown, the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District will, for the meantime, be the one to respond in case there will be fire incidents in the town./dbs