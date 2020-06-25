Cebu City logs 19 COVID-19 deaths for June 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City reported 19 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) deaths on June 25, 2020, the highest number of deaths recorded in the city in one single day.

According to the data released by the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), the deaths were recorded from May 14, 2020 to June 20, 2020.

The reports of deaths by COVID-19 are reported late because of various reasons including late processing of the swab test and releasing of its result.

Here are the breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths in Cebu City reported on June 25, 2020:

Basak San Nicolas – 2

Calamba – 1

Duljo – 1

Hipodromo – 1

Inayawan – 2

Labangon – 2

Mabolo – 1

Mambaling – 2

Pahina – 1

Pasil – 2

San Nicolas Proper – 1

San Roque – 1

Suba – 1

Tejero – 1

With these new additions, the deaths in the city has risen to 119 or a mortality rate of 2.5 percent.

The death rate has risen by at least 0.7 percent since June 21, when it only recorded a death rate of 1.8 percent.

The city also recorded 70 new cases from 33 urban and mountain barangays.

The barangays are recording an average of 2 cases per barangay with most cases recorded in Barangays Sambag 1 and Guadalupe with six cases each.

Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City on June 25, 2020:

Apas – 3

Basak Pardo – 1

Basak San Nicolas – 3

Bo. Luz – 1

Bulacao – 4

Busay – 1

Camputhaw – 2

Carreta – 1

Cogon Pardo – 2

Cogon Ramos – 1

Guadalupe – 6

Inayawan – 1

Kalunasan – 1

Kasambagan – 1

Labangon – 3

Lahug – 4

Lusaran – 1

Mabolo – 4

Mambaling – 1

Pahina Central – 2

Pardo – 3

Punta – 1

Sambag I – 6

Sambag II – 2

San Antonio – 4

San Jose – 1

San Nicolas Proper – 1

San Roque – 2

Sawang – 1

T. Padilla – 1

Talamban – 2

Tejero – 1

Tinago – 1

Tisa – 1

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City has now reached 4,607 cases, but only 2,167 are active.

The city also recorded 79 recoveries from Barangays Basak San Nicolas, Camputhaw, Day-as, Ermita, Inayawan, Kalunasan, Lorega, Pahina Central, Sambag II, San Roque, T. Padilla, Tejero, Tinago, Tisa, Zapatera, and the jail facilities.

The total recoveries have risen to 2,321 for a recovery rate of 50.3 percent. /dbs