With 30 new cases in Lapu, Chan appeals to Oponganons to stay home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan reiterated appeals for his constituents to refrain from unnecessary trips outside their homes as the city records 30 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) this Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Chan, who has just recovered from the infection himself, said most of the new cases were identified through the contact tracing for the previously confirmed cases.

“Kini nagpasabot nga kasagaran sa mga bag-ong kaso gikan sa takod. Maong hugtanon gyud nako nga gihangyo nga sige na pod nakog balik og kadaghan na nga higayon nga dili kita mogawas sa atong panimalay kung walay igong rason,” Chan said.

(This means that these cases were transmitted from person to person. This is why I firmly ask you, time and again, not to go outside without a valid reason.)

Chan said the new cases are distributed in the following barangays:

Babag – 2

Looc – 9

Gun-ob – 10

Marigondon – 1

Pajo – 1

Calawisan – 3

Bankal – 1

Agus – 1

Poblacion – 2

“Palihug lang, paminawon intawn nato ang pahimangno sa atong gobyerno kay mao lang ang paagi nga makatabang kita sa atong syudad,” Chan said.

(Please heed the government’s rules or guidelines because that is the only way that you can help our city [from this COVID-19 pandemic])

The mayor added that the efforts and sacrifices made in the past months would be in vain if the public would not heed the government’s measures in preventing COVID-19./dbs