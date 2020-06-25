Lapu-Lapu records 30 new cases on June 25
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases this Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Mayor Junard Chan said in his Facebook page that the breakdown of the new cases were as follows:
Babag – 2
Looc – 9
Gun-ob – 10
Marigondon – 1
Pajo – 1
Calawisan – 3
Bankal – 1
Agus – 1
Poblacion – 2
Chan said most of the new cases were identified through contact tracing of previously reported cases./dbs
