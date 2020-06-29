Filipinos now allowed to enter 26 countries

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six countries have so far lifted their border restrictions on Filipinos arriving from the Philippines, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA on Sunday said Filipinos leaving for essential travel would be allowed to enter 26 countries, including the United States of America, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and New Zealand.

The DFA said 79 countries had already eased their travel restrictions on Filipinos coming from the Philippines.