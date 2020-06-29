Lapu-Lapu City’s COVID cases breach 500-mark

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 29,2020 - 08:52 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City breached the 500-mark for its cases of the coronavirus disease after it logged 99 new cases of the infection this Monday, June 29, 2020.

Mayor Junard Chan broke the “sad” news in a Facebook post at 8 a.m. today.

“Subo pamalandungon nga adunay napuno nga 99 ka bag-ong kaso sa COVID-19 sa atong syudad karong adlawa,” he said.

(It is sad to note that our city logged 99 new COVID-19 cases today.)

With the recent addition, Lapu-Lapu City now has a total of 567 COVID-19 cases with 112 recoveries.

Chan said that 59 of its new cases were identified from intensified contact tracing now being conducted in the barangays while the 40 others were Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) who are now detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

“Kasamtangan nang gi-isolate ang mga indibidwal nga nagpositibo sulod sa prisohan ug aduna na pod kitay gibuhat nga precautionary measures nga gibuhat sa sulod para mapugngan ang pagkatag sa sakit,” he said.

(Detainees who tested positive were already isolated while other precautionary measures are also being implemented to prevent a further spread of the infection.)

Chan said the city’s fight against COVID-19 is far from over. He is asking Oponganons to continue to follow regulations that are being implemented while their city remains under general community quarantine (GCQ).