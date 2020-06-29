Documented COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas now at 8k

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has already documented over 8,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the region.

As of Sunday, June 28, the latest COVID-19 bulletin of DOH-7 showed that the total number of COVID-19 here has reached 8, 230.

The 8,000-mark was breached only three days after the total number of documented coronavirus cases in Central Visayas went beyond the 7,000-mark last June 25.

Of the 8,320, 5,044 are considered as active cases or patients who have yet to recover from the infection. COVID-19 recoveries in Central Visayas is now at 2,924.

Majority of the patients being monitored for having been afflicted with the disease remained under isolation in quarantine facilities.

But the number of those confined in hospitals has steadily increased over the past few days. DOH-7 recorded 2,321 coronavirus patients who are currently under hospital care.

More than of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, including active ones and recoveries, are reported in Cebu City, which is tagged as the epicenter of the virus’ outbreak in Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, there are now 252 COVID-19 patients who have succumbed to the illness. 157 out of the 252 are also from Cebu City.

Cebu province, which recently breached the 1,000-mark in the total number of COVID-19 cases, also recorded 68 coronavirus-related deaths.

Except for Cebu City, the entire Central Visayas region is placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ). Cebu City was reverted to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) last June 16 by the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force.

Only Siquijor is the island-province in the region that remained free from any documented COVID-19 case. /bmjo