Face-to-face transactions at Capitol will be temporarily suspended for disinfection

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Face-to-face transactions in the Cebu Provincial Capitol will temporarily be suspended as its employees will be under a work-from-home set-up from July 1 to 3, 2020, to give way to a “thorough disinfection.”

In a statement, the Capitol said personnel from its essential offices, which include the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Civil Security Unit (CSU) “will continue to be deployed at the compound while full disinfection procedures are conducted.”

“In view of this, work at the Cebu Provincial Capitol will be suspended on said dates and will resume of July 6, 2020,” reads a June 29-memorandum signed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The Capitol Compound, the seat of the Cebu provincial government, is located in Cebu City which is now considered the “epicenter” of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmissions in the country.

On Tuesday, June 30, Cebu City, where most Capitol employees reside, recorded a whopping 353 new COVID-19 cases.

In the Capitol, a total of 15 employees have already tested positive for the virus.

“[Twelve] of them are residents of Cebu City, with two from Mandaue City and one from Talisay City,” said the Capitol’s statement.

The IPHO has earlier confirmed that one of its COVID-19 positive employees have died.

“The Capitol was infection-free during the first imposed Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) status in Cebu City. At that time, Capitol workers who are residents of Cebu City were not made to report for work. But when the first general community quarantine (GCQ) status was granted for Cebu City, its residents were allowed to report for work at the Capitol. It was at this time when Covid-19 infections started,” the Capitol said.

The Capitol added that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Christina Giango has recommended the temporary WFH setup for the provincial government workers “to pave the way for full disinfection and to allow the environment at the whole compound to breathe and rest.” /bmjo