22 new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 22 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) based on a report by the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) on June 30, 2020.

The city now has a total of 291 cases, but only 143 of these are considered as active cases.

According to the Talisay City PIO, the cases are from Barangays Biasong, Maghaway, Lawaan I, Candulawaan, Lagtang, San Isidro, Bulacao, Tabunok, Dumlog, San Roque.

The city recorded two deaths from a 50-year-old male Candulawan resident who died on June 28, 2020, and a 59-year-old Cansojong resident, who died on June 27, 2020. They both had comorbidities.

Two uniformed men also proved positive to the virus, including a 35-year-old jail officer from Barangay Biasong and a 22-year-old resident of Barangay Lagtang.

The jail officer is still in critical condition at a private hospital in Cebu City.

Two health workers from Barangays San Roque and San Isidro joins the list of medical personnel who were infected in the city.

The rest of the city’s cases all exhibited influenza-like symptoms with at least three cases experiencing sever acute respiratory illness.

All patients are either quarantined or admitted to a hospital under isolation.

The city also recorded seven recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries to 103 for a recovery rate of 35.5 percent. /bmjo