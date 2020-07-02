Advance your business with Lalamove’s delivery solutions

Customers tell an average of nine people about a positive experience with a brand, but they also tell 16 people about a negative experience with it, this is according to Forbes’ list of 50 stats that prove the value of customer service.

Still according to the list, brands with superior customer experience bring in 5.7 times more revenue than competitors that lag in customer experience. The number just keeps increasing with the growth of e-commerce.

Now imagine your business right now, are you tracking your satisfaction rates? Definitely, running a business is more than just customer service, face-to-face transactions and good quality products and services. You also need a good delivery system to complete the perfect formula for your business to prosper on a wider scale.

With the growth of e-commerce, time is critical and leading logistics provider, Lalamove, assures that they are prepared to handle your deliveries efficiently. Providing complete and hassle free transactions for both known brands as well as small and medium enterprises.

Features built for business

Along with the increasing presence of online platforms to sell and present your products, Lalamove can be your next partner in business that you can rely on for your delivery needs and customer satisfaction. Lalamove can help your business attain long-term success and gain a wider reach.

Multiple vehicle options are available from motorcycles, vans, and trucks based on your needs with the most affordable delivery rates without sacrificing product care and safety handling. You can even check them ahead here.

Your business requirements and deliveries, may it be small important documents to larger and heavy goods, Lalamove has the right vehicle that will deliver possibilities for your business faster.

Lalamove’s real-time tracking and instant communication application can assist secure management of deliveries and also provide customer support in the same application that can be downloaded using a smartphone.

To further advance your delivery process and management, a dedicated account manager can help and support scale your business’ deliveries.

With these features, Lalamove is also prepared for multiple bookings delivering up to 20 locations in just one go.

Grow your business

Global consulting firm McKinsey & Company’s worldwide six-month research in 2016 revealed that speed of delivery is the biggest variable in customer satisfaction, with an average 60 percent of consumers citing this as a key factor in business.

On-demand delivery is easier and more efficient with Lalamove’s experienced delivery fleet and crew with over 2000 professional partner drivers, reducing your operational costs and other factors of managing your own fleet.

Today’s customer door-to-door delivery, same day or advance order preferences is also matched with Lalamove’s fast and flexible delivery times. Around 2,500 deliveries are successfully accomplished daily helping 250 and more growing businesses.

By registering your business and creating an account to Lalamove’s corporate solutions, whether you’re a small online business owner or a big corporate entrepreneur, Lalamove’s services will help you grow your business and make a first impression last. Just a simple click and you can input delivery details such as pick-up and drop-off locations allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business.

Aside from allowing you to have a bigger and wider reach, Lalamove is also an effective and well-organized third-party logistics provider that understands delivery is a key factor to affect sales and profit.

Rely on experienced logistics professionals that are committed to give you best customer satisfaction and get Lalamove for your business today.

Head over to Lalamove’s website and checkout what advantages you can get for your business.

Lalamove was established in Hong Kong in December 2013 and was created to make on-demand and same-day delivery possible for everyone.

Lalamove now operates in over 100 cities across Asia and Latin America connecting more than seven million customers./dbs