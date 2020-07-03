Talisay rolls out new rules as COVID-19 cases rise

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas announced on Friday, July 3, that new rules would be implemented in the city as the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases there continued to rise.

“I know you have seen the increasing cases in Talisay. I must admit that there will be an increase in recorded positive cases in Talisay… As this increase is anticipated in the weeks to come, interventions are now in place,” said Gullas on Facebook.

Among the changes the city government will be introducing are the new market schedules of all barangays in their territory, intensified police and soldier patrols, and the ‘aggressive’ arrest of quarantine violators.

“Over the weekend we will issue another EO (executive order) amending present market schedules such that large barangays will not be scheduled together on the same day. The market schedule will apply to all malls and supermarkets. This schedule will be effective next Monday, July 6,” Gullas said.

“(There will be a) joint PNP (Philippine National Police) and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) patrols in identified areas on specified times will be conducted. (We will also) continue the aggressive arrest of violators. As of today (July 3), a total of 3,700 violators were apprehended,” he added.

Gullas also announced that he had appointed Cecil Sandalo, a retired Philippine Army general, to oversee the enforcement of the city’s quarantine protocols.

“Lockdown and isolation protocols were strengthened. (And) I have designated retired General Cecil Sandalo to oversee the process (and) to implement protocols for lockdowns, cordoning, and disinfection of areas where there are positive patients,” he said.

The mayor said that Sandalo, who previously worked as Talisay City’s traffic consultant under the administration of then-city mayor and now Cebu 1st District Representative Eduardo Gullas Sr., would be heading their command center.

“He will man our command center where our PNP, city health doctors, disaster team, and all COVID task force personnel are located,” he said.

As of July 2, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) showed that Talisay City had documented a total of 381 COVID-19 cases.

DOH-7 noted that it was the local government belonging to Cebu province which had the highest number of cases. It was followed by its neighboring town, Minglanilla with 187.

Rise in cases

According to Gullas, the increase in their COVID-19 cases is due to the city’s efforts to intensify swab tests, contact tracing and surveillance for people exhibiting influenza-like illnesses (ILIs).

He also pointed out that the virus’ presence in Talisay City Jail in the hinterland village of Maghaway contributed to the rise in numbers.

Talisay City, along with the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion, are the only areas in Cebu province that remained under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The rest have been downgraded to a more relaxed modified GCQ (MGCQ) last June 30 by the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force. /dbs

