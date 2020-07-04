Mandaue City close to breaching 1, 000-mark in COVID-19 cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City now has a total of 943 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 with the addition of 56 new cases of the infection on Friday.

The youngest of the new cases is a 10-year-old boy from Barangay Mantuyong while the oldest is 64-year-old female from Barangay Banilad, said an advisory that was posted of the City Public Information Offices (PIO’s) Facebook page late night on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Mandue’s new cases were from Barangays Banilad – 8, Bakilid – 6, Looc – 5, Cambaro – 4, Ibabao – 3, Paknaan – 3, Guizo – 2, Umapad – 2, Casuntingan – 2, Cabancalan – 2, Basak – 2, Labogon – 2, Subangdaku – 2, Tipolo – 2, Pagasabungan – 2, Opao – 1, Centro – 1, Alang-Alang – 1, Canduman – 1, and Mantuyong -1.

Additional cases were also logged from Orchids Street, Tambalok, and the third one with an unspecified address.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the advisory said.

As of Friday, Mandaue City already recorded 943 cases of the infection, 311 recoveries, and 25 deaths. Of the city’s COVID-19 cases, 607 remain as active cases of the infection. This consists of 559 community cases and another 48 from the Mandaue City Jail.