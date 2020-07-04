Talisay City records 6 new COVID-19 cases on July 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in Talisay City on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The city’s new cases include a senior citizen and a new mother from Barangay Tabunok and a Dumlog resident who underwent swab testing as a requirement for her supposed return to work, said an advisory which the Talisay City Public Information Office posted on its Facebook page late night on Friday.

With the addition of the six new cases, Talisay City now has a total of 370 cases of the infection, 121 recoveries, and 46 deaths. Of the city’s COVID-19 cases, 176 remain as active cases.

The city’s recovery rate is now at 32.7 percent while its fatality rate is at 12.4 percent.

Swab testing

Patient (PT) No. 314 is a 49-year-old from Barangay Dumlog who underwent swab testing on June 25 as a requirement for her supposed return to work.

The patient remains asymptomatic and us under quarantine.

PT 315 is a 64-year-old resident of Lagtang who is a contact of another COVID positive individual. She was admitted to a hospital after manifesting Influenza-like Illness (ILS) and was swabbed on June 29.

Although asymptomatic, PT 316 was admitted at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) and was swabbed on June 30.

PT 137 is a 22-year-old female from Barangay Tabunok who recently gave birth at the TDH. She was swabbed last June 30 in compliance with hospital protocols and her swab test result that was released on July 2, 2020 showed that she had the infection.

PT 318, a 71-year-old resident of Barangay Tabunok and PT 319, a 25-year-old resident of Lawaan 1, both manifested ILI symptoms.

Talisay City’s advisory said that PT 319, who is a hospital employee, had been complaining of mild symptoms of her infection and is currently under quarantine. / dcb