Tumulak to City Hall: Extend medical aid to COVID-19 patients, PUIs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents who tested positive for the coronavirus disease and even persons under investigation for the infection (PUIs) also deserve financial aid from the Cebu City government.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said these individuals spend thousands in hard-earned and even borrowed cash to take care of their hospital bills and other needs.

“[With] the continued suspension of work and business operations, COVID-19 patients and those Person Under Investigation are significantly burdened with costly hospital expenses. They need the help of the city government,” said Tumulak.

The city’s assistance may be charged to the allocation for its City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (CHAMP), he said.

With this in mind, Tumulak present to the City Council during their June 22 session an ordinance that seeks amend the coverage of the CHAMP to already include COVID-19 patients and PUIs.

The council’s committee on laws has scheduled a July 8 public hearing for Tumulak’s proposal.

“We encourage those who recovered from the COVID-19 to join the public hearing for the proposed ordinance on July 8, 2 p.m. They can get in touch with my office so they will be given access to the zoom meeting,” said Tumulak.

If approved, COVID-19 patients and PUIs will already avail of medical assistance under the CHAMP after they are able to present a medical abstract or physician’s diagnosis, hospital bill, official receipts, and barangay certification of residency.

The amount of cash aid will depend on the patient’s condition. Patients with serious or critical conditions may avail of assistance amounting to as much as P150,000 while those with mild conditions could get up to P100,000.

A smaller amount of P50, 000 may be availed by those with suspected or probable cases of the infection.

The government aid may be used to pay for the patient’s hospital expenses, diagnostic fees, physician’s professional fees, net of applicable PhilHealths benefit, and other incidental expenses provided that these are supported with an official receipt.

The draft ordinance would also allow the release of burial assistance to the people who died from COVID-19. The P35, 000 assistance may be claimed by the spouse, child, or next of kin of the deceased.

All that is needed to be done is to present a birth and death certificate of the deceased, a valid identification card of the applicant, funeral contract, barangay certification of residency, and official receipts of the funeral or burial expenses.

However, those who already claimed burial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will no longer benefit from the city’s burial assistance program. / dcb