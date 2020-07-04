Ligan ends sick leave; reassumes CCPO post on July 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Police Colonel Josefino Ligan is expected back at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) starting on Monday, July 6.

Ligan’s leave of absence has already lapsed and it is now time for him to report back for work, said Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The police director will reassume the post which he vacated for about a month and which Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo assumed on an acting capacity.

With Ligan’s return, Tamayo will now go back to his original post at the Human Resources Office of the PRO-7 headquarters.

Ligan filed for sick leave early in June to take a break and recover from the stress that he has been experiencing from his hectic schedule as CCPO director.

As a precaution against the coronavirus disease, Ferro said that Ligan was made to undergo swab test and his test results showed that he was free of the infection.

Meanwhile, Ferro said that Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, his senior officer at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) where he used to be assigned, is expected in Cebu City on Wednesday, July 8, to help train COVID-19 contract tracers from among the PRO-7 personnel.

“We were trying to look for means where we could be more efficient, how we could be more reliable in preventing the disease. If you are good in contact tracing, you will be able to stop the spread because if you know the person that has been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individual. We could isolate them immediately,” said Ferro.

As of Friday, July 3, PRO-7 has recorded a total of 223 cases of the infection with 73 recoveries and four deaths. / dcb