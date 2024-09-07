Japanese triathletes dominate 2024 Asian Triathlon Cup in Taiwan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Japanese triathletes showcased their prowess at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Yilan in Taiwan on Saturday, September 7, delivering a clean sweep in both the men’s and women’s elite divisions, while Filipino contenders had a modest outing.

In the men’s elite race, Yasumatsu Aoba claimed victory with a time of 1 hour, 41 minutes, and 53 seconds.

He was followed closely by compatriot Maeda Ryosuke who finished in 1:42:07, and Jozuka Kazushi securing third in 1:42:34, completing an all-Japanese podium.

Filipino triathlete Josh Ramos placed 29th, clocking in at 1:54:15. Unfortunately, Cebuano standout Andrew Kim Remolino suffered a “Did Not Finish” outcome due to some technical issues, despite a decent start in the 1.5-kilometer swim, where he ranked 21st with a time of 19:32.

In the women’s elite race, Hayashi Manami led the charge, finishing in 1:07:47, ahead of fellow Japanese Eda Yoshiko, who secured second place with a time of 1:08:24.

Korean Park Gyeongmin rounded up the top three in 1:07:45 in a race that featured a shorter course than the men’s.

The Filipino women in the race also struggled to break into the top tier, with Erika Burgos finishing 15th in 1:17:58, and Cebuana Raven Faith Alcoseba taking 16th place with a time of 1:22:54.

