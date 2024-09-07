Carmen fire: 20 families displaced, P8.4M worth of properties lost

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 20 families lost their homes while P8.4 million worth of properties were destroyed in a fire that broke out in Sitio Pasil, Brgy. Cogon East in Carmen town in northern Cebu early at dawn on Saturday, September 7.

The fire incident was reported to the Carmen Fire Station at 12:05 a.m. It affected homes that were made of light and concrete materials.

In a report, the Carmen Fire Station said that a total of 13 houses were completely burned while 7 others were partially damaged. It also displaced a total of 20 families consisting of 84 individuals.

ALSO READ:

Unattended candles cause fire that kills two kids in Carmen, Cebu

Carmen, Talisay fires destroy P1M worth of properties

Carmen, Cebu: Family outing ends in tragedy after flashfloods sweep pickup truck

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported during the fire incident.

The fire alarm in Sitio Pasil was raised to first alarm at 12:06 a.m. and then second alarm at 12:12 a.m. It was placed under control at 12:30 a.m. before it was finally put out 20 minutes later or at 12:50 a.m.

As of this writing, authorities continue to determine the cause of the Saturday dawn fire.

Meanwhile, the fire victims are currently taking temporary shelter near the covered court in Brgy. Cogon East.

In a social media post, Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor urged individuals who wish to help the victims to visit to the temporary shelter site.

Carmen town is a third class municipality in province of Cebu that is situated approximately 38.6 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP