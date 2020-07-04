Philippines logs 1,494 new COVID-19 patients; tally now at 41,830

MANILA, Philippines — An additional 1,494 people in the country have been infected with COVID-19, driving the nationwide count to 41,830, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday.

According to DOH, 403 of the 1,494 new cases were labeled as “fresh” while 1,091 were tagged as “late”.

The latest figures documented by DOH likewise showed that 380 more people survived the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2. This number raised the total recoveries to 11,453.

On the other hand, 10 new fatalities were logged raising the country’s death toll to 1,290, DOH said.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first detected in Wuhan City in Hubei province of China late last year.

For most people, the novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for older adults and people with underlying health issues may experience more serious illness including pneumonia, and death. / KGA