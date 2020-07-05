Over 500 students in Camotes Island benefit from Frasco’s scholarship program

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – More than 500 students coming from the four municipalities in Camotes Island received assistance from fifth district Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco.

“The distribution of scholarships was delayed since March due to the imposition of ECQ and limited movement, but just as we have shifted to MGCQ, we are soldiering on and finding ways to make good on our promise to help the education of our youth!” he said.

Frasco was in Camotes Island on Saturday, July 4, to meet with the scholars coming from the towns of San Francisco, Poro, Pilar, and Tudela.

In a Facebook post, Frasco said that over P2.3 million in assistance were distributed to help 561 students with their enrollment and other school needs.

“To help our #youth adjust to life in the new normal, we have kept our commitment to prioritizing #EDUCATION in the 5th District by distributing over Php 2.3 Million in scholarships to all 4 Municipalities in the Camotes Islands,” he said.

Frasco said that he also wanted to help students overcome the ill effects of the pandemic so they could continue to achieve their dreams.

“Recovering from the ravages of Covid-19 will be difficult. What’s important is that we move forward with caution, and as we do, help our youth heal and give them the confidence to still accomplish their dreams,” he said.