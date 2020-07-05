Policemen in Carmen, Bohol undergo quarantine following death of station commander

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Policemen assigned at the Carmen Police Station in Bohol province were placed under “full quarantine” following the death of their station commander on Saturday, July 4.

Governor Arthur Yap said that the local government of Carmen is providing them food and hygiene supplies while they remain in isolation.

“The Provincial Government has instituted contact tracing and swabbing procedures for the PNP Personnel,” Yap said in a Facebook post, Saturday night.

While they remain under quarantine, the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) will augment security in the town of Carmen, the governor said.

“Full augmentation of [the] Carmen PNP is also complete according to Colonel Joselito Clarito of the Bohol PNP. I assure the people of Carmen that their security remains topmost in my mind,” he said.

Yap is also asking Boholanos to pray for the safety of the Carmen PNP and for the eternal repose of Major Jodel Torregosa, the Carmen Police Station chief.

Torregosa, he said, suffered from a severe asthma attack on Saturday morning and was already dead when brought to the Francisco Dagohoy District Hospital in Inabanga town.

He said that the swab sample that was taken from Torregosa was already sent to Cebu City for PCR test.

While they wait for the release of her test result, the entire force of the Carmen Police Station will remain under quarantine.

Yap said that members of Torregosa’s family in Buenavista town were also placed under quarantine.