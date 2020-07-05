Talisay City releases new market schedule



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Plan your market visits.

A new market schedule will be implemented in Talisay City starting this Sunday, July 5, 2020, to make sure that all city residents will have a chance to purchase supplies and other essentials without having to crowd markets and supermarkets.

Executive Order No. 21-B which Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas signed recently will now use population density as a basis in determining the market schedule of the city’s 22 barangays.

Gullas used the geographic location of barangays as a basis for the previous market schedule.

“What we did is [that] we designated barangays to large, medium, and small in size. With the designation, we then decided on the new schedule,” said the mayor.

Under the new EO, only residents of Barangays Tabunok, Cansojong, Lawaan I, Biasong, Mohon, and Tapul will be allowed to go out to visit markets, supermarkets, and even malls in the city on Mondays and Thursdays.

Market visits on Tuesdays and Fridays are assigned to residents of Barangays Tangke, San Isidro, Poblacion, Lawaan II, Pooc, Candulawan, Manipis, and Campo Kwatro.

Wednesdays and Saturdays are the designated scheduled for residents of Barangays San Roque, Lagtang, Bulacao, Lawaan III, Linao, Jaclupan, and Maghaway to buy their supplies.

However, Sundays will remain a ‘stay-at-home” day. This means that markets and other establishments in the city will be closed for the day.

When they go out, Gullas is asking Talisaynons not to forget their quarantine passes and face masks or face shields. Shoppers are also encouraged to always observe social distancing and observe proper hygiene to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

His EO directs all business establishments in the city not to allow entry to those who do not wear face masks and those who do not have quarantine passes.

Establishments are allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or an hour before the start of the city’s curfew implementation from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. / dcb