P37M hazard pay, salary adjustment for Cebu province’s frontliners in P1.27B SB1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over P37 million in hazard pay, “special COVID-19 allowance,” and salary standardization adjustment for frontliners in the Capitol-run provincial and district hospitals is included in the P1.27 billion supplemental budget that the Cebu Provincial Board passed on Monday, July 6.

The P37 million covers the compensation adjustment pursuant to the Salary Standardization Law and the benefits of the frontliners in the four provincial and district hospitals for the period that the province was under the enhanced community quarantine from March 30 to May 20.

Read: Capitol gets P1.2B supplemental budget for COVID response, recovery

Of the amount, P6 million goes to Cebu Provincial Hospital – Balamban, P6.3 million is for CPH-Danao City Cebu Provincial Hospital – Danao, P5.7 million is for CPH-Carcar City, and P5.9 million goes to CPH-Bogo City.

For the district hospitals, the salary adjustment and hazard pay allocation for the frontliners amount to P2.9 million for the Bantayan District Hospital, P2.7 million for the Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital on Camotes Island, P1.2 million Minglanilla District Hospital, P1 million for the Juan Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod, P906,000 for the Mariano J. Cuenco Memorial Hospital in Malabuyoc, and P880,000 each for Tuburan District Hospital and Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao.

The Badian District Hospital will also get P707,000; Oslob District Hospital -P592,000; Barili District Hospital – P552,000; Daanbantayan District Hospital – P550,000 ; and Jose Maria V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital in Pinamungajan – P520,000.

The Capitol’s Supplemental Budget No. 1, which totals P1,273,775,230, is intended for the provincial government’s response and recovery programs from the effects of the coronavirus disease and the subsequent lockdowns which resulted to evident economic downturns globally.

The measure, which was certified as urgent by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, was passed on first, second, and third readings on Monday.

Sixth District Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco, the chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Appropriations and author of the SB Ordinance, said that part of the P1.2-billion SB will also go to the Office of the Governor’s assistance to local government units (LGUs) and aid to barangays funds.

The funding sources for SB No. 1 include the Capitol’s savings in personal services, maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE), capital outlay, and the Bayanihan Grant to provinces that amounts to over P159 million. / dcb