Boy with cancer from Bohol needs help

A 15-year-old boy from Barangay Dait Norte, Buenavista, Bohol is in dire need of financial help for his ongoing medical check-ups and diagnostic procedures.

At the age of 14, Kenth Marco Estorgio was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His diagnosis came in last July 2, 2018. One year before his diagnosis, his parents observed that some of his lymph nodes were enlarged. On June 2018, his swollen lymph nodes were scattered throughout the different parts of his upper body. This unusual manifestation prompted his parents to bring him for check-up at the municipal health center and at a clinic in Inabanga. Despite the check-ups and medications that were taken, his condition did not improve. So his parents decided to bring him to a hospital in Tagbilaran City. Laboratory and diagnostic procedures were done and the results revealed findings consistent with his diagnosis. He was then referred to a hospital in Cebu City for thorough medical interventions. Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer of the lymphatic system which is part of the body’s immune system. This disease causes abnormal growth of the cells in the lymphatic system. Over time, the lymph nodes swell and the cells spread to other organs and tissues of the body. When provided with proper treatment options, most children afflicted with this disease are treated successfully and cured.

Kenth Marco’s chemotherapy was started last April 2019. He then completed 6 cycles of chemotherapy last November 2019. He also underwent a one-month radiation therapy that was carried out last January 6 to February 6, 2020. Last February 24, he was scheduled for chest CT scan with contrast and the results came out that his lymph nodes shrank and decreased in size. After that, a bone marrow aspiration was performed and yielded a good result. As of now, they are continuing to monitor Kenth Marco’s condition through monthly check-ups with his attending physician and regular CT scan every three months.

Kenth Marco is a meek and good-hearted boy. He is the second of the three siblings of the family. His ardent desire is to become a seaman in the future. His father works as a carpenter and earns at least P350 per day. His mother makes a livelihood out of selling food items. Their combined income is barely enough to cover their family’s basic needs. As of this time, their family is financially challenged because of the huge amount of medical expenses incurred as part of Kenth Marco’s radiation and chemotherapeutic regimen. Hence, his family is humbly requesting for financial assistance from compassionate individuals for Kenth Marco’s regular CT scan every three months and monthly check-ups.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko with account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.