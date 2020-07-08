Lapu logs 39 more COVID-19 cases; total cases now at 895

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City logged 39 additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

In an update, City Mayor Junard Chan said the new cases include three from Barangay Babag; two each from Barangays Bankal, Basak, and Gun-ob; one each from Barangays Agus, Buaya, Calawisan, Mactan, Maribago, Pajo, Punta Engaño, and Pusok; and 22 from yet to be identified barangays.

These new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city 895.

With the still-rising cases of COVID-19 in the city, Chan appealed to his constituents anew to follow the established health protocols such as mask-wearing and the practice of physical distancing.

Chan earlier led the parade of a funeral car around the city and the installation of coffins, resembling wake settings, in the city’s quarantine control checkpoints as a warning to the public of the gravity of the health concern.

The mayor called for cooperation from his constituents as he said that the hospitals are already overwhelmed and can no longer take in more patients if the health problem persists. / dcb