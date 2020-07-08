Private school teacher, cohort nabbed in Lapu-Lapu for drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cops from the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 2 arrested two individuals who were in their drug watchlist in a buy-bust operation conducted early Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 in sitio Mahayahay, barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City.

Police identified the suspects as Lea Mae Sinugbojan, 22, a private school teacher from sitio Saac 1, barangay Buaya in Lapu-Lapu City, and Elymar Matidios Ravi, 28, a resident of the same place.

According to the station commander of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 2 Police Major Narciso Abapo, the two have already been under close surveillance for quite some time now since both were listed under the city’s drug watchlist.

Police said they were able to confiscate 36 packs of suspected illegal drugs, 24 of which is believed to be owned by Ravi. Also confiscated were a bundle of P1,000 bills which summed up to P24,000.

In total, the suspected illegal drugs taken from the possession of both suspects weighed an estimated 101.2 grams, which has a drug board value of P688,160.

Both suspects will be facing charges of violation of the RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They are now under the custody of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 2 for further investigation. /bmjo