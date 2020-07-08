James Cuenco nominated to replace father in Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco has been nominated to replace his late father, Councilor Antonio “Tony” Cuenco, in the Cebu City Council.

The Barug PDP-Laban party, the majority floor of the council, decided on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, that the younger Cuenco would take the place of the late councilor, who succumbed to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 27, 2020.

Read: Councilor Tony Cuenco succumbs to COVID-19

Majority floor leader Councilor Raymond Garcia said the party went through the process of finding a suitable replacement for the veteran politician, and the list boiled down to two: former councilors James Cuenco and Jocelyn Pesquera.

Pesquera said during a press conference with Barug PDP-Laban that she gave up the position to Councilor James because she believes that the former councilor can fill in his father’s shoes better and can continue what the veteran politician left behind.

As for Councilor James, he is grateful for the party for being entrusted with the responsibility of representing the city’s South District once more.

Read: Cebu officials mourn over Councilor Tony Cuenco’s passing

James served as a councilor for two terms from 2013 to 2019, but he did not run as a councilor in 2019 midterm elections.

He said he will do his best to serve in place of his father and hopes for the support of his colleague.

Councilor Jame’s replacement of the late Councilor Tony will still need the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte for the official appointment, but party leader, Vice Mayor Michael Rama is confident that the President will give his blessing.

Rama said when James is inaugurated to the council, changes may need to be made in the chairmanship of some committees as Councilor Tony held some integral positions in the committees of transportation, education, and internal rules.

The ordinances left behind by the late councilor will also be discussed whether his son will take over them or these will need to be refiled.

Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed his support to Councilor James and urged the council to work together for the city.

He said the City Council is essential to run the city and without the ordinances and legislations in the council, there will be no order.

He hopes for harmony while the legislative department remains to be the check-and-balance system of the local government unit. /bmjo